What: The JPC Walkers Free Food Giveaway Tuesday, May 25 3 pm to 6 pm. (Rain or Shine)

Johnson Park Center–1400 West Street (Block), NY 13501

Contact: JPC Office from 1 pm to 5 pm (315) 734-9608

Email at revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org

Utica, NY. The far-reaching health and economic effects of COVID-19 and widespread business closures to limit its spread have made it even more difficult for many low-income households to afford food and other needs. Data have shown a sharp increase in the number of families reporting difficulties affording adequate food and different basic needs, which have remained high throughout the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, despite recent declines. (Center Budget and Policy Priorities.) Thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Mohawk as a single community-wide fund to provide COVID-19 financial assistance. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) recently received a grant award to provide food for the 2nd Food Drive-Thru for the next three months. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), food donations from the Compassion Coalition, and financial donors, JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC sites Rain or Shine on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station where JPC Intake Persons, wearing face masks, will assist you with completing the Intake Form. They will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will drive up to each Food station, where volunteers will put the food in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Walkers Free Food Giveaway Rain or Shine on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 3 pm to

6 pm at JPC Food Pantry 1404 West Street, Utica, New York 13501.

A tractor-trailer full of food will be available to be given to the community. Food items may include frozen 10 lbs. bag of uncooked quarter leg chicken, beef stew, eggs, sour cream, macaroni & cheese, egg noodles, rice, beans, assorted can goods, fresh produce, fresh fruit, almonds, etc., facemasks, and hand sanitizers.

During these challenging times of the pandemic, by fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC Food Giveaway helps families & individuals to have food on their tables, be food secured, and a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

Please join us as we need additional sponsors, donors, volunteers, and media to make long-term commitments to fight hunger and food insecurity. To all who are currently making investments and partnering with JPC, you are amazing. JPC is so grateful and appreciative of your dedication to serving families, children, and single individuals in need. Thank you to the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties; the United Way of the Mohawk Valley; “Utica National Foundation Group, M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, Mele Family Fund, Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI), All In For Vin Memorial Fund, Scalzo, Zogby, and Wittig Insurance Fund, Mandour Fund, Four Anonymous Donor Funds, all are Donor-Advised Funds at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties;” the Bank of Utica, the UFCW Charity Golf Classic, Inc.; The NBT Bank; Hartford Fire Insurance of the Benevity Impact Fund; JetNet, LLC; Dugan Donor-Advised fund of the Charles Schwab; MVP Health; the Zonta Club; Apex Document Solutions, Inc.; the Oneida County Traffic Diversion The program, the First Baptist Church, St James AME Church, Unitarian Universalist Church; e Compassion Coalition, CASA Imports, Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, and the Mohawk Street Hannaford. We received monetary and food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters, the Volunteers, the American Red Cross, the Junior Frontiers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants and Media Coverage from WKTV, WUTR, Spectrum News, the Observer-Dispatch, the Utica Phoenix, 96.1 The Eagle and Americantown Utica.

Thank you so much for your continual support and Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC).

Rev. Dr. Maria A. Scates, D.D.

CEO / Founder