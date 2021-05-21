All Visitors Still Required to Wear Masks

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced yesterday that any visitors to a county facility must continue to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

“While the news of mask restrictions being loosened for fully vaccinated residents is definitely welcomed in most settings, we must ensure that our county facilities remain safe and secure for those who depend on our services and come here to do business,” Picente said. “Therefore, any outside visitor to any of our county facilities must continue to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, until further notice.”

The mandate applies to members of the public seeking services and doing business, outside vendors and contractors, meeting attendees and members of the media.

An update to the county’s mask policy for employees is forthcoming.