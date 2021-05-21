After a hiatus last year, the Kirkland Art Center is delighted to host the 42nd Annual KAC Run & Walk in their 60th anniversary year. With the support of the Town of Kirkland, the Village of Clinton, and the Department of Transportation, the art center will offer a safe and enjoyable experience for all the family for the 42nd time in the history of the organization. This year, there are limited entries for the 5K event on Saturday, June 5th, so all runners and walkers are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

“Last year we had to cancel the run because of COVID-19, so we are anxious to get back out there this year. And especially with our 60th anniversary, we hope that everyone dusts off their sneakers and comes out to help us celebrate as best we can with a great community event like this,” said David Fitzgerald, KAC Executive Director.

The KAC Run & Walk is the longest running community event for the art center and is the biggest fund-raiser of the year for the organization. It has drawn hundreds of people of all ages on the first Saturday in June every year for over 40 years. A volunteer committee organizes that race and the event benefits from major sponsorships by local businesses.

The USATF-Certified 5K Run & Walk starts at 8:30 am on Saturday, June 5th at the Clinton High School with packet pick-up under a tent at the school from 7:00 am – 8:30 am. General registration is $30, and participants are encouraged to add a donation to support the KAC in this 60th anniversary year.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Clinton/KACRunandWalk. While participants can sign up the day of the race, the race is capped at 200 so early registration is strongly encouraged to avoid disappointment on the day. There will be awards for fastest overall female runner, fastest overall male runner, and fastest female and male in each age category. There will be no Festival on the Green this year, due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Please contact the Kirkland Art Center at 315-853-8871 or info@kacny.org for more information about the race or if you, your troop, team, or community organization would like to volunteer to help with the run.