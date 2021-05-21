2021 Hamilton College Commencement
Fact Sheet
PLEASE NOTE: THE CAMPUS IS CLOSED TO VISITORS
|Date:
|Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.
|Location:
|Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. Attendance limited to members of the Class of 2021 and faculty. The event will be livestreamed for all others.
|Degrees Awarded:
|482 Bachelor of Arts degrees to be awarded
|Speaker:
|Military historian and author Ty Seidule, the Chamberlain Fellow and visiting professor of history at Hamilton
|Honorary Degrees:
|Ty Seidule
Mason Ashe, sports agent and attorney, 1985 Hamilton graduate and charter trustee
Dale Bryk, senior fellow for energy and environment, Regional Plan Association (in absentia)
|Class of 2021
speaker:
|
Jonathan Dong, Malden, Mass., Environmental Studies major
(Selected by members of the class)
|James Soper-
Merrill Prize
Recipient:
|
Jiin Jeong, Ashburn, Va., Economics and Computer Science major
|Ceremony:
|Hamilton’s 209th Commencement
|Baccalaureate:
|Friday May 21, 4 p.m., Margaret Bundy Scott Field House
Address by Mason Ashe
* The James Soper Merrill Prize is awarded to the member of the class “who, in character and influence, has typified the highest ideals of the College.” The winner is selected by the faculty.
Local graduates:
|Nathaniel Adair
|New Hartford
|Donna Le
|Utica
|David Opozda
|Utica
|Catherine Pontius
|Herkimer
|Anna Lyndaker
|Lowville
|Adriana Jonas
|Cazenovia
|Mairin Rogers
|Cazenovia