2021 Hamilton College Commencement

Fact Sheet

PLEASE NOTE: THE CAMPUS IS CLOSED TO VISITORS

Date: Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.

Location: Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. Attendance limited to members of the Class of 2021 and faculty. The event will be livestreamed for all others.

Degrees Awarded: 482 Bachelor of Arts degrees to be awarded

Speaker: Military historian and author Ty Seidule, the Chamberlain Fellow and visiting professor of history at Hamilton

Honorary Degrees: Ty Seidule Mason Ashe, sports agent and attorney, 1985 Hamilton graduate and charter trustee Dale Bryk, senior fellow for energy and environment, Regional Plan Association (in absentia)

Class of 2021 speaker: Jonathan Dong, Malden, Mass., Environmental Studies major (Selected by members of the class)

James Soper- Merrill Prize Recipient: Jiin Jeong, Ashburn, Va., Economics and Computer Science major

Ceremony: Hamilton’s 209th Commencement

Baccalaureate: Friday May 21, 4 p.m., Margaret Bundy Scott Field House Address by Mason Ashe

* The James Soper Merrill Prize is awarded to the member of the class “who, in character and influence, has typified the highest ideals of the College.” The winner is selected by the faculty.

Local graduates:

Nathaniel Adair New Hartford Donna Le Utica David Opozda Utica Catherine Pontius Herkimer Anna Lyndaker Lowville Adriana Jonas Cazenovia Mairin Rogers Cazenovia