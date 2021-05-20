Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced the city is seeking input from the public to develop the Utica Prosperity Initiative. The Utica Prosperity Initiative will serve as a framework for the city to achieve substantive and sustainable impact for our community by utilizing and leveraging existing and anticipated resources from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), New York State’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA), the CARES Act, federal earmarks, as well as a potential federal infrastructure bill and other funding sources.

The United States Department of the Treasury recently released specific guidelines for applicable uses of ARPA funds which are designed to assist municipalities in combating the negative impacts of COVID-19. The guidelines can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/policyissues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscalrecovery-funds.

In addition, New York State recently announced a new round of CFA funding for projects.

Anyone who wishes to submit their ideas can visit the City of Utica website,

http://www.cityofutica.com/. A form can be found at a link on the city homepage called “Utica Prosperity Initiative” under “Featured Initiatives.” All ideas must be submitted through the form or it will not be considered. The form is available on the website until June 11th

.

Any questions can be directed to Urban & Economic Development Commissioner Brian Thomas at 315-792-0181 or via e-mail at bthomas@cityofutica.com.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “In order to maximize impact of the funding Utica receives, our

Administration is seeking input from individuals in our community. I encourage everyone to

submit their ideas.”