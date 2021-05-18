May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Center for Family Life and Recovery raised awareness of substance abuse and mental health issues thru a series of educational events the week of May 9th to May 15th during National Prevention Week.

During National Prevention Week (NPW), the Center for Family Life and Recovery focused on how schools, the community and families can all take an active role in helping to prevent substance abuse while also promoting positive mental health.

“Prevention specialists went into several schools daily to discuss health themes ranging from preventing opioid and prescription drug misuse, to suicide prevention,” said Cassandra Sheets, CEO of CFLR. “We also educated the community on Narcan training, as well as handing out educational flyers and sharing inspirational and motivational success stories through our social media channels.

NPW is a national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Center for Family Life and Recovery supports individuals and/or families struggling with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues by inspiring hope, providing help, promoting wellness and transforming lives. To learn more, visit www.whenthereshelpthereshope.com or call (315) 733-1709.