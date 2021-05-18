Central New York: The Utica Municipal Housing Authority is looking for committed and dedicated people to serve as summer, part- and full-time time AmeriCorps members. AmeriCorps is a national community service program where people serve the U.S. . We are hiring 20 AmeriCorps members as part of our spring and summer recruitment drive.

The AmeriCorps program helps people get out of poverty through housing/homeless assistance, financial literacy/life skills education, veteran services, teaching disabled youth life and job skills, and assisting veterans. The program is also in need of people with art, music, literary, social media, and public relations skills.

AmeriCorps is a professional mentoring program that may lead to a permanent job if the member successfully completes the year. Like Peace Corps, AmeriCorps members are paid volunteers who help to improve our community. AmeriCorps provides an opportunity to learn new skills, gain valuable work experience, help others, and serve your nation.

This position is ideal for recent high school and college graduates, people with gaps in work history, retired people, veterans, and people with lived experience. We are an equal opportunity and second chance agency. Members must be at least 17 years old. People of all ages and with disabilities are welcome to apply.

AmeriCorps members may be able to continue receiving unemployment compensation if they are ready and willing to work. AmeriCorps does not affect eligibility for rental assistance and SNAP.

Please fill out the online response card at:https://forms.gle/inxnUeYbDsDgnSJKA Please call 315.982.3731 for an immediate Zoom interview or send an email with your resume to applyamericorps@gmail.com. Applications are available at:

Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Utica, NY (UM HA)

Perretta Twin Towers

509 Second Street, ST 1

Utica, New York 13501

“We must become the change we wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Ghandi