(Utica, NY – May 18) Empowered Pathways is seeking participants for Project PIVOT (Providing Interactive Virtual Office Training). The virtual training will be held three days a week from 9am until noon for three consecutive weeks starting June 8th.

PIVOT includes virtual training in Google Suite, job interviewing, interview coaching and job search strategies. This training is fully remote, and in office accommodations can be made if needed.

“I thoroughly enjoyed this training. The content was very useful, trainers were fantastic, guest speakers were interesting, and the classmates were diverse,” said a former PIVOT participant who finished the April 2021 training.

The training is funded, in part, by the Women’s Fund and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. For more information contact Amanda Fiore at info@empoweredpathwayscny.org or by phone at 315-724-1718 ext: 104

The mission of Empowered Pathways is to help people create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment.