May 23rd, 2021

Pentecost for “Spiritual-but-not-Religious” Folk

Rev. Dr. Randolph Becker

The sudden emergence of insight and meaning has been the stuff of legend and epics for all eternity. It has never belonged to any one faith tradition nor any one set of religious expressions. In fact, one need not be religious at all to know the wonder of such enlightenment. Our transcendentalist heritage affirmed this, so let’s celebrate together that “revelation is not sealed.”

The Rev. Dr. Randolph (“Randy”) Becker grew up in this congregation, spent 50 years in professional Unitarian Universalist leadership, and now in retirement writes mystery novels and lives in Key West (except for the summer months when he is at nearby Cedar Lake).