Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on May 15 announced 50 percent of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. 143,553 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,450,324

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 143,553

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 885,608

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 585,456 4,246 498,105 4,951 Central New York 470,674 2,401 416,578 2,204 Finger Lakes 594,120 3,532 517,417 4,439 Long Island 1,280,683 9,029 1,023,619 11,351 Mid-Hudson 1,049,310 6,643 860,577 9,567 Mohawk Valley 231,199 1,072 203,324 1,301 New York City 4,528,736 31,260 3,722,689 44,612 North Country 212,721 991 193,276 1,469 Southern Tier 306,433 1,341 268,015 1,452 Western New York 633,366 3,171 530,004 6,196 Statewide 9,892,698 63,686 8,233,604 87,542



