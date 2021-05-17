Vaccine Dashboard Updated Daily on the State’s Vaccine Program Here

Vaccine Tracker Updated with Latest Pop-Up Event Dose Administration Data Here

 

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on May 15 announced 50 percent of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. 143,553 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.         

 

“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve.”   

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.                                

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,450,324 

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 143,553

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 885,608 

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.5% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.3%   

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

585,456

4,246

498,105

4,951

Central New York

470,674

2,401

416,578

2,204

Finger Lakes

594,120

3,532

517,417

4,439

Long Island

1,280,683

9,029

1,023,619

11,351

Mid-Hudson

1,049,310

6,643

860,577

9,567

Mohawk Valley

231,199

1,072

203,324

1,301

New York City

4,528,736

31,260

3,722,689

44,612

North Country

212,721

991

193,276

1,469

Southern Tier

306,433

1,341

268,015

1,452

Western New York

633,366

3,171

530,004

6,196

Statewide

9,892,698

63,686

8,233,604

87,542

  

 

 
                                                            

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

1/18- 1/24
Post Views: 106
Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here