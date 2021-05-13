Iconic Bridal Retailer Going Our of Business After 8 Decades Serving Area –
Picker’s Elegant Occasions Is Going Out Of Business And selling All Inventory and Fixtures.
Brides and more will benefit from huge savings as this beloved and iconic local
business launches a store closing sale from its 10,000 square foot showroom!
Clinton, NY – May 12, 2021 – With competition from online retailers cited as the primary
reason, COVID the second, the locally owned and operated retail bridal store of eight
decades, Elegant Occasions, is going out of business and selling everything including
fixtures. The store offers a wide variety of name brand wedding, bridesmaid, flower girl,
prom and mom gowns as well as veils, head pieces, shoes and accessories. When the
store closing sale launches regular prices will be discounted up to 50% off.
After being the owner for 14 years, Cyndy Grapeldinger, a full time CPA as well, has
decided that trying to compete with ecommerce is too difficult. Then COVID hit and she
realized it was time, so she will close the store forever and sell all inventory, fixtures, and
equipment. “What I will miss the most is being surrounded by happy, excited customers,
whether it is a young lady going to her first formal or a bride who is about the make the
most expensive purchase of clothing in her life” Grapeldinger said. “My daughters have
always helped me run the business and now that they have families of their own, so all
the reasons were mounting, and I knew it was just time for me to retire from the business
I love” she continued.
The store is conducting a professionally organized store closing sales event that
launches privately on Wednesday, May 19th from 10AM to 7PM, and open to the general
public on May 20th from 11AM to 7PM. Regular store hours are Monday to Friday 11AM
to 6PM, Saturday 10AM to 3PM, and Sunday 12PM to 3PM. All sanitization guidelines
will be followed.
Picker’s Elegant Occasions is selling everything in the store until it’s gone then will be
closing it’s doors forever. Everything is to be sold including all fixtures and store
equipment.
Picker’s Elegant Occasions is located at: 8182 Seneca Turnpike, Clinton, NY 13323.
