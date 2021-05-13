Iconic Bridal Retailer Going Our of Business After 8 Decades Serving Area –

Picker’s Elegant Occasions Is Going Out Of Business And selling All Inventory and Fixtures.

Brides and more will benefit from huge savings as this beloved and iconic local

business launches a store closing sale from its 10,000 square foot showroom!

Clinton, NY – May 12, 2021 – With competition from online retailers cited as the primary

reason, COVID the second, the locally owned and operated retail bridal store of eight

decades, Elegant Occasions, is going out of business and selling everything including

fixtures. The store offers a wide variety of name brand wedding, bridesmaid, flower girl,

prom and mom gowns as well as veils, head pieces, shoes and accessories. When the

store closing sale launches regular prices will be discounted up to 50% off.

After being the owner for 14 years, Cyndy Grapeldinger, a full time CPA as well, has

decided that trying to compete with ecommerce is too difficult. Then COVID hit and she

realized it was time, so she will close the store forever and sell all inventory, fixtures, and

equipment. “What I will miss the most is being surrounded by happy, excited customers,

whether it is a young lady going to her first formal or a bride who is about the make the

most expensive purchase of clothing in her life” Grapeldinger said. “My daughters have

always helped me run the business and now that they have families of their own, so all

the reasons were mounting, and I knew it was just time for me to retire from the business

I love” she continued.

The store is conducting a professionally organized store closing sales event that

launches privately on Wednesday, May 19th from 10AM to 7PM, and open to the general

public on May 20th from 11AM to 7PM. Regular store hours are Monday to Friday 11AM

to 6PM, Saturday 10AM to 3PM, and Sunday 12PM to 3PM. All sanitization guidelines

will be followed.

Picker’s Elegant Occasions is selling everything in the store until it’s gone then will be

closing it’s doors forever. Everything is to be sold including all fixtures and store

equipment.

Picker’s Elegant Occasions is located at: 8182 Seneca Turnpike, Clinton, NY 13323.

Sale is being conducted by Retail Sales PRO (www.retailsalespro.com) For more

information about this Sale, contact Travis Walker. # # #