Effective this fall, Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education has partnered with the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement to help the non-profit organization continue providing learning opportunities to retirees in the community, an endeavor MVILR has been undertaking for more than 20 years.

Beginning Sept. 20, MVILR will offer its programs, speakers, and courses on MVCC’s Rome Campus five days per week either in-person or virtually. Facilitated by volunteers, members, and guest professionals, this programming promotes personal development and lifelong learning in a variety of subjects, including art, music, literature, philosophy, technology, computer applications, and physical and social sciences.

“We are thrilled to have the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement bring their amazing programming to be part of MVCC and form a partnership that I believe will greatly enhance the learning and growth opportunities for retirees in our community,” said MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner.

An open house will be held for those wishing to inquire about membership.

“New York State imposed fiscal limitations on our organization that we could not absorb,” said John DeTraglia, MVILR board member. “MVCC understood our situation and their responsibility to the community and welcomed us enthusiastically.”

For more information, call 315-792-5300, email ccedadmin@mvcc.edu<mailto:cced admin@mvcc.edu>, or visit mvcc.edu/mvilr.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.