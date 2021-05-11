Utica, N.Y. – May 10, 2021 – The Center, along with food-maker Chobani and partner refugee resettlement agencies, is commemorating World Refugee Day 2021 with “A Walk in their Words” – the second annual community walk/run to raise awareness and funding for refugee resettlement agencies.

Observed internationally each year, World Refugee Day honors the courage of our community’s new neighbors and their resilience in building lives in the United States.

“We recognize the significant contributions refuges make in our community and we celebrate the inclusion of all individuals, regardless of race or religion, into the cultural fabric of the Mohawk Valley,” said Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center. “It is also important that we recognize the millions of refugees worldwide, trapped in hopeless and dangerous situations, and advocate for humane solutions. We’re so grateful to have Chobani joining us as a partner this year.”

Since day one, New York-based Chobani has welcomed people from around the world, working with The Center and other refugee agencies to support those who came to the U.S. in search of safety and the opportunity of a better life.

“Humanity. That’s what we stand for at Chobani,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and COO. “On World Refugee Day, we celebrate the culture, the rich diversity and the value refugees bring to our companies and communities.”

The Center (formerly Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) curates the voices and stories of local refugees as an inspirational audio backdrop for “A Walk in their Words.” Wherever participants are walking or running during the week-long event (June 13 – 20), they can learn about the journeys and hardships that led so many to relocate to America.

Funds raised through $30 registration fees will benefit the following agencies that provide direct services to thousands of our most vulnerable, build community, support resiliency, and honor the dignity of all human beings with their work every day.