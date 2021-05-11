Utica, N.Y. – May 10, 2021 – The Center, along with food-maker Chobani and partner refugee resettlement agencies, is commemorating World Refugee Day 2021 with “A Walk in their Words” – the second annual community walk/run to raise awareness and funding for refugee resettlement agencies.
Observed internationally each year, World Refugee Day honors the courage of our community’s new neighbors and their resilience in building lives in the United States.
“We recognize the significant contributions refuges make in our community and we celebrate the inclusion of all individuals, regardless of race or religion, into the cultural fabric of the Mohawk Valley,” said Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center. “It is also important that we recognize the millions of refugees worldwide, trapped in hopeless and dangerous situations, and advocate for humane solutions. We’re so grateful to have Chobani joining us as a partner this year.”
Since day one, New York-based Chobani has welcomed people from around the world, working with The Center and other refugee agencies to support those who came to the U.S. in search of safety and the opportunity of a better life.
“Humanity. That’s what we stand for at Chobani,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and COO. “On World Refugee Day, we celebrate the culture, the rich diversity and the value refugees bring to our companies and communities.”
The Center (formerly Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) curates the voices and stories of local refugees as an inspirational audio backdrop for “A Walk in their Words.” Wherever participants are walking or running during the week-long event (June 13 – 20), they can learn about the journeys and hardships that led so many to relocate to America.
Funds raised through $30 registration fees will benefit the following agencies that provide direct services to thousands of our most vulnerable, build community, support resiliency, and honor the dignity of all human beings with their work every day.
- – The Center, Utica
- – Catholic Charities of Buffalo
- – Catholic Family Center, Rochester
- – International Institute of Buffalo
- – Journey’s End Refugee Services, Buffalo
- – U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, Albany
- – CSI Refugee Center, Twin Falls, Idaho
Event Details
When: June 13- 20
Where: Anywhere! No matter where you live in New York or beyond, individuals can participate in “A Walk in their Words.” Then, simply jump on your treadmill, take a stroll in your neighborhood, run or walk in a park, or get creative. Each registrant receives a virtual gift bag.
Register: Register at www.walkintheirwords.org with a $30 donation.
th a $30 donation.
Corporate Teams
For companies wanting to join, we offer digital marketing opportunities, including logo inclusion and social media spotlights. Contact walk@thecenterutica.org to learn more.
org to learn more.
Contact:
The Center: Shelly Callahan, shellyc@
Chobani: John Kell, john.kell@chobani.com, 856-816-7113
ABOUT THE CENTER
The Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting refugees, immigrants, and Limited English Proficient (LEP) individuals throughout the integration process and helps them achieve independence and self-sufficiency by developing products and services that enable us to build community with many cultures.
ABOUT CHOBANI
Our founding mission is to make “better food for more people.” Chobani disrupted the yogurt category by making higher protein Greek yogurt, with only natural ingredients, accessible and delicious. Over a decade later, Chobani has become America’s No.1 selling Greek yogurt while continuously innovating, launching oatmilks, non-dairy probiotic drinks, dairy- and plant-based creamers, and ready-to-drink coffees. As we elevate nutrition for millions of people, Chobani also uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts focus on giving a portion of the company’s annual profits to support the needs of our communities. All Chobani products are kosher certified, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. With manufacturing in New York, Idaho and Australia, Chobani products are available throughout
North America and distributed in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.
facebook.com/chobani.