Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York’s COVID-19 numbers are firmly on the decline and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but it’s important to remember that we aren’t through this pandemic yet and practicing safe behaviors still makes a critical difference,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded walk-in access and have continued to open pop-up sites as we try to get more shots in arms across the state. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are still important behaviors we can use to slow the spread. New Yorkers are going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but first we have to stay vigilant and defeat the COVID beast.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 110,541
- Total Positive – 1,580
- Percent Positive – 1.43%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.40%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,016 (-8)
- 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,264
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -523
- Patients Newly Admitted – 219
- Number ICU – 493 (-18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 301 (-16)
- Total Discharges – 178,438 (192)
- Deaths – 27
- Total Deaths – 42,307
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
71
|
0.01%
|
28%
|
Central New York
|
54
|
0.01%
|
32%
|
Finger Lakes
|
218
|
0.02%
|
40%
|
Long Island
|
268
|
0.01%
|
37%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
177
|
0.01%
|
47%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
26
|
0.01%
|
41%
|
New York City
|
907
|
0.01%
|
35%
|
North Country
|
20
|
0.00%
|
56%
|
Southern Tier
|
65
|
0.01%
|
51%
|
Western New York
|
210
|
0.02%
|
33%
|
Statewide
|
2016
|
0.01%
|
38%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
234
|
185
|
21%
|
Central New York
|
233
|
174
|
25%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
224
|
44%
|
Long Island
|
852
|
582
|
32%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
668
|
378
|
43%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
76
|
22%
|
New York City
|
2,527
|
1819
|
28%
|
North Country
|
51
|
17
|
67%
|
Southern Tier
|
115
|
64
|
44%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
326
|
40%
|
Statewide
|
5,719
|
3845
|
33%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.32%
|
1.39%
|
1.46%
|
Central New York
|
1.17%
|
1.21%
|
1.18%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.67%
|
2.83%
|
2.72%
|
Long Island
|
1.38%
|
1.33%
|
1.27%