Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York’s COVID-19 numbers are firmly on the decline and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but it’s important to remember that we aren’t through this pandemic yet and practicing safe behaviors still makes a critical difference,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded walk-in access and have continued to open pop-up sites as we try to get more shots in arms across the state. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are still important behaviors we can use to slow the spread. New Yorkers are going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but first we have to stay vigilant and defeat the COVID beast.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 110,541

Total Positive – 1,580

Percent Positive – 1.43%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.40%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,016 (-8)

7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,264

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -523

Patients Newly Admitted – 219

Number ICU – 493 (-18)

Number ICU with Intubation – 301 (-16)

Total Discharges – 178,438 (192)

Deaths – 27

Total Deaths – 42 , 307

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 71 0.01% 28% Central New York 54 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 218 0.02% 40% Long Island 268 0.01% 37% Mid-Hudson 177 0.01% 47% Mohawk Valley 26 0.01% 41% New York City 907 0.01% 35% North Country 20 0.00% 56% Southern Tier 65 0.01% 51% Western New York 210 0.02% 33% Statewide 2016 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 234 185 21% Central New York 233 174 25% Finger Lakes 397 224 44% Long Island 852 582 32% Mid-Hudson 668 378 43% Mohawk Valley 97 76 22% New York City 2,527 1819 28% North Country 51 17 67% Southern Tier 115 64 44% Western New York 545 326 40% Statewide 5,719 3845 33%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 1.32% 1.39% 1.46% Central New York 1.17% 1.21% 1.18% Finger Lakes 2.67% 2.83% 2.72% Long Island 1.38% 1.33% 1.27%