Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York’s COVID-19 numbers are firmly on the decline and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but it’s important to remember that we aren’t through this pandemic yet and practicing safe behaviors still makes a critical difference,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded walk-in access and have continued to open pop-up sites as we try to get more shots in arms across the state. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are still important behaviors we can use to slow the spread. New Yorkers are going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but first we have to stay vigilant and defeat the COVID beast.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 110,541
  • Total Positive – 1,580
  • Percent Positive  1.43%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.40%
  • Patient Hospitalization  2,016 (-8)
  • 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,264
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -523
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 219
  • Number ICU – 493 (-18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 301 (-16)
  • Total Discharges – 178,438 (192)
  • Deaths – 27
  • Total Deaths  42,307

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

71

0.01%

28%

Central New York

54

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

218

0.02%

40%

Long Island

268

0.01%

37%

Mid-Hudson

177

0.01%

47%

Mohawk Valley

26

0.01%

41%

New York City

907

0.01%

35%

North Country

20

0.00%

56%

Southern Tier

65

0.01%

51%

Western New York

210

0.02%

33%

Statewide

2016

0.01%

38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

234

185

21%

Central New York

233

174

25%

Finger Lakes

397

224

44%

Long Island

852

582

32%

Mid-Hudson

668

378

43%

Mohawk Valley

97

76

22%

New York City

2,527

1819

28%

North Country

51

17

67%

Southern Tier

115

64

44%

Western New York

545

326

40%

Statewide

5,719

3845

33%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

1.32%

1.39%

1.46%

Central New York

1.17%

1.21%

1.18%

Finger Lakes

2.67%

2.83%

2.72%

Long Island

1.38%

1.33%

1.27%
