Washington, D.C. – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) today released the following statement on the Treasury Department’s guidance for state and local government funding included in the American Rescue Plan:

“After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, state and local governments in New York and across the country were loud and clear: they needed help and they needed it quickly to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts. With the Treasury Department’s announcement today, we can say: help is on the way.

“The Treasury Department’s flexible guidance is just what is needed to help get states and municipalities the resources and funding they need to prevent layoffs, to keep essential services running, and to keep our Main Streets alive and able to rebound as we increase vaccinations and emerge from the pandemic. I was proud to strongly and successfully push for robust state and local funding to be included in the American Rescue Plan, and I will continue to work with the Biden administration as this funding and others from the ARP is distributed.”