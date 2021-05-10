The colonial era was a difficult time for many Native tribes who were pressured by outsiders and new beliefs. The Brothertown Indians, were and still are, a “new” community of Native peoples formed in direct response to colonialism. Their settlement for a brief time was located in the towns of Kirkland and Marshall in Oneida County.

The Oneida County History Center is pleased to present Craig Cipolla, author of Becoming Brothertown, and Curator of North American Archaeology, Royal Ontario Museum. Cipolla will discuss how he combined historical archaeology and gravestone studies to tell the story of the Brothertown Indians in a virtual program on Wednesday May 26, at 6:30 PM.

The event is free and open to all.

