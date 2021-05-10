Utica, NY – The F.X. Matt Brewery announced today the completion of their $34.7M Brewhouse and Tank Farm expansion, with plans for another $11M in Brewery investments. With the added capacity and sales projected to grow over 100% this year, the Brewery is looking to hire over 25 people immediately.

The recent expansion includes a new state-of-the-art brewhouse and tank farm, doubling brewing capacity from 5-6 brews per day to 10-12 brews per day and adding fermenting/aging capacity, resulting in greater flexibility and better quality control.

The F.X. Matt Brewery, a 4th generation, family-owned company, has been a long-time leader in the beverage industry. In addition to continuously innovating and pioneering their own brands, the Brewery has earned respect as a trusted contract brewing/production partner and one of the best breweries in the world.

“Our business diversification strategy, along with investments in the brewery, have resulted in tremendous growth in our business,” said Fred Matt, President of F.X. Matt Brewery “In the last two years, we have added significantly to our capabilities, and are now producing a wide range of beverages, including distilled spirits, wine, energy drinks, and ‘good for you’ beverages, in addition to beer and soft drinks.”

Growth of F.X. Matt Brewery’s own brands (Saranac, Saranac Soft Drinks and Utica Club), along with the addition of more contract volume, is driving the surge in production volumes and the immediate need to hire 25+ people.

“Our biggest asset has always been our people,” continued Fred. “We have proudly employed generations of families over our 133 years. So, if you’re looking for a career, stop looking! This is the place.”

Jobs are available immediately in administration, production and maintenance. Those looking to apply should visit www.saranac.com/job-postings/ or simply send a resume to jobs@saranac.com.

Because of all of this growth, in addition to the 25+ positions the Brewery plans to hire internally, their partnership with a local non-profit, The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter, has also grown. “We have an incredible and long-standing partnership with Matt’s Brewery,” said Karen Korotzer, CEO of The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter. “For well over 20 years, our highly successful business partnership has provided meaningful and consistent employment for people with disabilities in our community at our Progress Industries locations. Most recently, the growth of Matt’s Brewery has had a significantly positive impact on people we support and our integrated business operations under The Arc, Oneida-Lewis. People we support love coming to work every day and feel they are contributing to supporting a wonderful local business who is like family to us all. We are thrilled to grow with Matt’s and make a positive impact on all within our community.”

To help fund the investments, the Brewery sold a 20% interest to its long-time brewing partner, Brooklyn Brewery. The 30-year partnership with Brooklyn Brewery is a great example of how upstate and downstate can work together efficiently to help grow business in New York State and create jobs. The Brewery also received a $1.5M ESD grant to support the project.

To learn more about the F.X. Matt Brewery. and their family of products, visit www.saranac.com and follow Saranac on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.