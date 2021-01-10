Pointed toes, colorful tutus, strong legs and arms holding practically impossible poses while still looking incredibly graceful — yeah, ballerinas are basically superheroes with even more amazing outfits! Like many young children, I grew up dreaming of being a ballerina. Now, I showcase my appreciation for this art form by taking barre classes and watching The Nutcracker every year.

But my favorite way to enjoy ballet? Following amazing real-life ballerinas on Instagram! These talented dancers know that ballet isn’t just limited to the stage; they will pirouette and sashay and grande jeté at home, at the park, at the beach, in the streets of New York City, and anywhere else they can think of — all while wearing gorgeous dresses, leotards, or even pajamas. Check out some of the most amazing ballet dancers that you need to follow on Instagram ahead.

Source