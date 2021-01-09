UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reported 58 new deaths and 13,315 new positive coronavirus cases in L.A. County.

The new numbers follow the upward trend of positive cases and deaths due to the coronavirus. To date, L.A. County has tallied 623,670 cases and 8,875 deaths. 5,549 people currently hospitalized with 21% are in the ICU. There is currently

0% staffed adult ICU capacity remaining in the Southern California Region. With more than 4,370,000 individuals tested; 13% of all people tested positive.

Public Health Reports 58 New Deaths and 13,315 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

PREVIOUS: Los Angeles County reached yet another grim milestone on Saturday as Public Health officials reported more than 600,000 total cases of Covid-19. To date the county has recorded a total of 610,372 coronavirus cases.

On Saturday alone, L.A. Public Health confirmed 13,756 new coronavirus cases and 60 new deaths tied to the infectious disease. The numbers don’t seem to let up either in hospitalizations as county officials recorded 5,424 current patients being treated for the virus, with 21% of patients receiving treatment in ICU.

The thousands of new cases per day continues a dangerous trend set off by the Thanksgiving holiday and any associated traveling and gathering. Though both State and local officials have enforced strict lockdown rules, holiday gatherings and celebrations continue to tempt Angelenos into interacting with residents outside their own households. Though wearing protective face coverings, maintaining social distance and avoiding indoor gatherings are all actions that can help minimize the spread of Covid-19, officials say staying at home is the most effective way to avoid transmission and infection.

Last week, Public Health reported that the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 370% since November.

Though the first round of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine continues to make its way to health care and the elderly, it’s far a total solution yet as ICU bed availability statewide drops to just 2%. Additionally the vaccine, which health officials say will likely be distributed to the general population by the summer of 2021 at the earliest, requires two doses to be fully effective.

To date L.A. Public Health has confirmed a total of 8,817 coronavirus-related deaths. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has identified a total of 17,631,293 cases and 316,006 deaths.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

December 19, 2020

New Cases: 13,756 (610,372 to date)

New Deaths: 60 (8,817 to date)

COVID-19 Daily Update:

December 19, 2020

New Cases: 13,756 (610,372 to date)

New Deaths: 60 (8,817 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 5,424

