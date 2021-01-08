ROME, NY… The Rome Rescue Mission has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of January 2021.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities that the shoppers live and work in.. The program features the reusable Community Bag with a special tag attached to it that allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit of their choice upon purchase.

The Rome Rescue Mission was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located in Rome. The Rome Rescue Mission will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger Bag (featuring the Giving Tag) is purchased at this location during January 2021.

For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit https://hannafordb4mc.azurewebsites.net/

Monetary donations are accepted, checks can be mailed to PO box 337, Rome NY 13440 or online at Romemission.org.

The Rome Rescue Mission is a Christian organization committed to assisting the least, the last, and the lost. Many come to their doors seeking a warm meal, a loving environment, and a hope for a brighter future.

The Rome Rescue Mission serves 200 meals per day and has an 18-bed shelter for women and children. They provide a means of hope by giving shelter to the homeless, feeding the poor, inspiring lifelong learning, and encouraging a personal relationship with God to everyone who is served.