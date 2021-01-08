1/6/2021 – The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society (ARPS) that operates the Adirondack Railroad is starting out the New Year with four new board members.

Longtime supporters John Taibi, Neal Baumann, Lani Ulrich, Steve Potter were all appointed during the annual meeting in December.

John Taibi is a resident of Munnsville, and a noted historian, author, and photographer; with sixteen full length books, most recent is a 799-page history of the New York Central RR Adirondack Division.

Neal Baumann of Armonk, NY is currently an officer and director of Benjamin F. Edwards Investments, and a Member of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

Lani Ulrich of Ray Brook, NY was the Commissioner of the Adirondack Park Agency 2004-2016 and Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency 2012-2016. She is the Cofounder of Adirondack Common Ground Alliance.

Steve Potter, of Long Lake NY, has 34 years with CSX Railroad, is a Member Indiana Railroad Board as well as other rail groups.

Since 1992, The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society (ARPS) that operates the Adirondack Railroad has built a successful tourist attraction, operating on track owned by the State of New York, a former New York Central line located in upstate New York and the Adirondack region.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is a volunteer-based organization. Together with our staff, volunteers have donated approximately 300,000 hours to protect our historic railway and enrich the Adirondack experience for tourists and residents of our region.