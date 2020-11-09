Over the last several months the Rome Police Department’s Patrol and Detective Divisions have conducted investigations into thefts of catalytic converters. In most cases the catalytic converters are cut from the vehicles in the overnight hours, leaving victims to discover the damage in the morning. The thieves then sell the converters as scrap for the precious metals they contain.

We have seen a trend whereas; the suspect(s) are targeting areas with a high volume of vehicles. In some cases catalytic converters are taken from multiple vehicles on one lot leaving the owners with thousands of dollars in damages. Although we have made several arrests regarding these thefts, the value of these converters and the ease in which they can be removed have made them enticing to thieves.

Applicable charges for this crime include:

 Auto Stripping 2

nd

 Grand Larceny

 Criminal Mischief

Each of these charges are included in NY State bail reform. This means, upon arrest the suspect(s) are released on an appearance ticket to appear at a later date. Bail reform gives these criminals the opportunity to continue their behavior until a conviction and sentencing.

Please encourage the public: If they should see anything suspicious to call 911.