Clinton, N.Y. – The College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform is offering its eighth free online (https://community4justice.org/) and broadcast webinar program this Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., on WPNY (channel 11 analog or channel 12 on Spectrum cable). The program, focused on police reform and racial equity will include a panel of three of the area’ law enforcement representatives: Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, and Rome Police Chief Kevin Beach.

The panel discussion will be moderated by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and former New York State police recruiter and Utica College professor Musco Millner.

Registration for the webinar, which allows participants to submit questions, is at: community4justice.org

Founded by Hamilton College Professor of Government Frank Anechiarico, the College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform member institutions include six area colleges – Hamilton College, Herkimer College, Mohawk Valley Community College, Pratt MWP, SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly), and Utica College. The partnership was formed earlier this year with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Frontiers Club of the Mohawk Valley, and the United Way of the Mohawk Valley to pursue constructive, equitable change in the criminal justice system locally and statewide.

The final webinar in this series will be held on Wednesday, January 21 at 7 pm.