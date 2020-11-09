Just to let you know that the 2020 Upstate Latino Summit, is happening in a few days. This has been for the past 12 years, the annual event where the “Who is who” in the Latino community of Upstate New York State, convene and interact, with the large Latino population of the Cities connected by the Thruway. This year is Utica’s turn, and due to the COVID-19 precautions and restrictions, it will be the done virtually, on Thursday, November 19 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

We (CNY Latino) are one of the sponsors, and we are helping them to promote and send Press Releases, to key Media outlets and members of our Media Networks, not only to know about this, but also for possible interviews or coverage.

For more information go to www.UpstateLatinoSummit.com, or contact Sonia Martinez at sonia@mvlautica.org or call her at her Office (315) 864-8419 or Cell (315) 542-2561