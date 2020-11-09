Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on November 8 updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cases are increasing across the country and the globe — and there are several warning flags in New York. The challenge for our state has been to manage the increase and try to ensure the spikes in other states don’t impact us too much,” Governor Cuomo said. “We manage the increase by deploying the most aggressive testing in the country and our micro-cluster strategy – when we identify a small spread, we increase enforcement and restrictions in a targeted way. As we head into winter months, it’s going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don’t go back to where we were this spring – I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it’s on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant and stay New York Tough.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.01 percent. Within the focus areas, 13,488 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 569 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 149,803 test results were reported, yielding 3,018 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below.

FOCUS ZONE 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/5) % Positive Yesterday (11/6) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 4.15% 4.78% 3.26% 2.93% 4.64% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.40% 2.65% 2.82% 3.20% 3.17% Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive 3.65% 4.08% 3.07% 2.65% 2.49% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.64% 2.37% 2.47% 8.28% 1.04% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.39% 6.00% 4.03% 4.15% 3.52% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.42% 4.99% 4.11% 1.75% 3.63% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 8.36% 5.52% 6.92% 7.33% 6.29% Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.25% 6.23% 7.89% 4.39% 8.00% All focus area statewide % positive 3.58% 3.57% 3.40% 3.33% 4.22% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.31% 1.54% 1.93% 1.99% 2.19% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.06% 1.34% 1.68% 1.84% 2.01%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,381 (+60)

Patients Newly Admitted – 213

Hospital Counties – 43

Number ICU – 308 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation – 138 (+9)

Total Discharges – 80,494 (+126)

Deaths – 18

Total Deaths – 25,928

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.7% 1.7% Central New York 2.1% 2.5% 2.6% Finger Lakes 3.7% 3.2% 3.2% Long Island 2.0% 1.9% 2.5% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.5% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.2% 1.5% New York City 1.6% 1.9% 1.8% North Country 0.6% 1.4% 1.6% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.0% 1.2%