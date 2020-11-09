Following reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is now President-Elect, Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

I want to congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. We are all Americans first and our duty to each other and our country will always come first. We must put our nation above partisan politics and the peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy. As I’ve worked with President Trump, I hope to continue to work with President-Elect Biden on behalf of Upstate New York. After the elections end, the governing must begin and I will never stop fighting for our region.