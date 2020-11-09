Novelist, memoirist, and essayist Cheryl Strayed doesn’t just have nice words to offer — she has real-life experience to back her advice up. At the age of 26, when Strayed was recently divorced and reeling from the death of her mother, she decided to embark on a three-month, 1,100-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail. Despite the fact that she had no company, no means of communication, and very little hiking experience, Strayed completed the journey, and her story ended up becoming a bestselling memoir (which was then casually turned into a movie that starred Reese Witherspoon).

She’s also published a novel, an essay collection, and a collection of quotes, and — even if you’re not looking to take on the Pacific Crest Trail solo — Cheryl Strayed’s best quotes about bravery and acceptance are sure to give you strength.

