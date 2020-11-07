House flipping Bravolebrity Jeff Lewis is up to his old tricks again — the “Flipping Out” star has put another house up for sale, this one a large, sprawling compound in L.A.’s celeb-favored San Fernando Valley enclave of Sherman Oaks. But this time, the serial entrepreneur and radio show host’s latest flip isn’t really a flip. Lewis purchased the property in late 2015 for exactly $2 million and — before their very public split and bitter custody dispute — lived and worked there with Gage Edwards, his now ex-partner. The property and its many upgrades and alterations was, of course, featured on “Flipping Out.”

Prominently perched atop a small grassy knoll on a baseball diamond-shaped .58-acre lot, the roomy residence measures in at a little over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Originally built in the 1940s, the painstakingly overhauled multi-level ranch-style home has all the quintessential Jeff Lewis signatures — a neutral color palette, high0end finishes, eye-catching light fixtures, and clean-lined furnishings that give it an upscale, transitional modern aesthetic. Wheat-colored wide-plank hardwood floors, pure white walls, lots of built ins, and vaulted and beamed tongue-and-groove ceilings can be found throughout the residence.

The foyer contains a geometric-patterned grey-and-white marble floor, and a staircase lined with a tweed runner curves up to the second floor. It’s two steps up from the foyer to the formal sitting room, where despite a dark, navy-blue rug, the ambiance is light and airy. Artwork is showcased with brass gallery lamps, while sunlight streams in through a series of double-hung windows covered by plantation shutters.

As per the listing, the chef’s style kitchen is filled with “every appliance and amenity that one would desire” and illuminated via a series of casement window and a large skylight cut into the room’s vaulted and beamed ceiling. Enviably large and arranged around an oversized, marble-topped island, the deluxe eat-in kitchen features breakfast bar seating, ample counter space and commercial-style designer appliances. The space is shared with a casual and cozy dining area built into a bay window with banquette seating.

Upstairs, the elegant master suite boasts a private balcony and a stately, black marble fireplace. The master bedroom has been painted a delicate shade of peach, which almost matches the honey-colored hardwood flooring. Steps from the bedroom lead up to a spacious walk-in closet more reminiscent of a high-end haberdashery and than an ordinary closet, while the master bathroom offers spa-like ambiance with a free-standing soaking tub, a two-person walk-in shower and and an elegant basketweave-pattern marble tile floor.

The property’s hilly yard is equipped with all the bells and whistles expected of a suburban home at this price point. In addition to plenty of grassy lawn, there’s also a fire pit, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen under an open air cabana, and a swimming pool and spa. But if that’s not quite enough, there are permits and plans available for a future owner to build an additional structure on the lot.

The listing is held by Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman.

