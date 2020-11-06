NEW YORK – In response to statements made tonight by President Trump casting doubt around the integrity of the election, Attorney General Letitia James issued the following response:

“Regardless of Trump’s inflammatory, misleading, and divisive rhetoric, Americans across the country should be assured that this election was administered fairly and securely by state officials of both major political parties. Election workers around the nation are hard at work counting all legal votes, just as they have done in every election before.

“In America, the people choose their president; the president doesn’t choose his or her voters. To suggest it be done otherwise is a blatant power grab and an attempt to steal this election. Each state will continue to count all legally cast ballots. The will of the people will be heard.”