UTICA – The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce has selected the finalists for the 2020 Business of the Year Awards. This year’s winners will be announced in a new and exciting format during a televised special to be aired on Tuesday, December 15th from 7pm to 8pm on CBS-Utica.

Awards will be presented to winners in five separate categories. The categories include: For-Profit Business with Over 50 Employees; For-Profit Business with 50 Employees or Fewer; Not-For-Profit with Over 50 Employees; Not-For-Profit with 50 Employees or Fewer; and Catalyst Rising Business. Finalists were evaluated and selected based on the following criteria:

1) Staying power, response to challenges, product(s)/ service(s) innovation; growth within their industry

2) Commitment to the Mohawk Valley Region – longevity in region; community involvement; public service; business leadership and

3) Involvement in the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the following finalists for the 2020 Business of the Year Awards:

FOR PROFIT BUSINESS UNDER 50 EMPLOYEES

GreenScapes Garden Center & Landscape Co.

M.A. Polce Consulting Inc.

Staffworks

NOT FOR PROFIT BUSINESS WITH UNDER 50 EMPLOYEES

Empowered Pathways, Inc.

Oneida County History Center

YWCA Mohawk Valley

FOR PROFIT BUSINESS OVER 50 EMPLOYEES

Casa Imports

Northland Communications

Standard Insulating Co.

NOT FOR PROFIT BUSINESS WITH OVER 50 EMPLOYEES

Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc.

The House of the Good Shepherd

Utica College

CATALYST RISING BUSINESS

Climb Chiropractic Sports Health

Ramon’s Bakery

Upstate Empire Fitness

This year’s event is presented by Staffworks. Sponsorship packages are available and can be found on the Chamber’s website www.greateruticachamber.org.