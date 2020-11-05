The Mohawk Valley Community College Strategic Gaming Club is participating in its eighth year of Extra Life, a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation, from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

This year, everything will be livestreamed, and the public is invited to join. Check out the streams throughout the 24 hours and donate to through the MVCC Strategic Gaming Club Extra Life fundraising page, or on Facebook.

Anyone who donates any amount to any member of the MVCC Strategic Gaming Club Extra Life Team will be entered into a drawing to win a Nintendo Switch Lite and other prizes. All donations must be in by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, to be entered into the drawing. For more information, contact Associate Professor Melissa Barlett at mbarlett@mvcc.edu.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.