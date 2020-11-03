The 12th Annual Summit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Utica, NY — Leaders from across New York State will meet virtually on Thursday, November

19 for the 12th Annual Upstate Latino Summit hosted by the Mohawk Valley Latino

Association. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be the first one of many beginning in 2020 and continuing in 2021. However, if

COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, workshops could be celebrated in person in 2021.

“We’re very proud to welcome this assembly of distinguished leadership to Utica for the third

time,” said Sonia Martinez, Executive Director of MVLA. Past summit conferences have been

held in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Amsterdam/Albany.

“Nearly 250,000 Latinos live north of the Hudson Valley in urban, suburban, and rural settings,”

Martinez added. “This vibrant population has been a major contributor to the development of

New York State and will continue to be a key resource in shaping the future of the Mohawk

Valley Region.”

The summit will address the role of Americans of Latino descent in the fabric of regional

community life and civic affairs. Key topics will include economic development, education,

health, and services for youth and families. The summit is invaluable for those wanting to learn

how to connect with and empower the Latino community and establish more sustained mutuallybeneficial relationships with this growing demographic.

Experts on these subjects will participate in panel discussions to develop policy

recommendations for New York State and community leaders. The Summit is invaluable for

those wanting to learn how to connect with and empower the Latino community in the Mohawk

Valley. The theme this year will be focused on the health and well-being of our communities

with planned presenters to include:

● Social Determinants of Health – What does it mean to us?

● Health Care Disparities – What happened to us?

Expert Panelists:

Mr. Kelvin Sapp, Project Coordinator, NY State of Health, The Official Health Plan

Marketplace

Dr. Brian Steale, Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield

Ms. Sara Taylor, Community Liaison and Training Specialist, Heritage Christian Services

Dr. Joseph M. Di Mari, MD MBA, MS HIT, PharmD, Upstate Family Health Center

Dr. Mauricio Valencia, Slocum-Dickson Medical Group, Urgent Care

Mrs. Wilma Alvarado-Little, Assistant Commissioner and Director, NYS DOH Office of

Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention

Ms. Alicia Dicks, will be the keynote speaker of the event. Ms. Dicks is CEO of the Community

Foundation HOC, and will discuss her leadership role and how she led the foundation’s

transformation into an organization that drives significant social impact in the community.

Summit Event Agenda:

Welcome

9:00 A.M. – 9:25 A.M.

Mrs. Zaida Morell,

Counselor, Fresh Start Program

Mohawk Valley Community College

Keynote Speaker

9:30 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Ms. Alicia Dicks

President/CEO

Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties

Workshop 1

10:10 A.M. – 10:50 A.M.

Mr. Kelvin Sapp, MPH

Project Coordinator

NY State of Health, The Official Health Plan Marketplace

Workshop 2

11:00 A.M. – 11:45 A.M.

Speaker(s)

NYS of Health AIDS Institute

Workshop 3

12:00 P.M. – 12:45 P.M.

Mrs. Wilma Alvarado-Little, MA, MSW

Associate Commissioner,

NYSDOH Director, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention

Concurrent Health Panel Discussions

1:00 P.M. – 1:45 P.M.

Panel 1: Social Determinants of Health, A Local Perspective

Moderator: Mr. Joseph Searles

Corporate Diversity Relations Director,

Excellus BlueCross BlueShields

Dr. Brian Steale, Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield

Ms. Sara Taylor, Community Liaison and Training Specialist, Heritage Christian Services

Panel 2: Health Disparities

Moderator: Ladan Alomar

Dr. Joseph M. Di Maria, MD, MBA, MS HIT, PharmD, Upstate Family Health Center

Dr. Mauricio Valencia Urgent Care at Slocum Dickson Medical Group

Summit Closing

2:00 PM – Farewell

Ms. Sonia Martinez, Executive Director, MVLA

Sponsors for the 2020 Upstate Latino Summit include NY State of Health, The Official Health

Plan Marketplace , AIDS Institute, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention, 1199

SEIU, Alzheimer Association, Carman & Colon Spanish Language Specialists, LLC, Excellus

Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and the Upstate Family Health Center.

Mohawk Valley residents are invited to attend and encouraged to participate in the summit.

Attendance to the virtual event is free. People can register following this link:

https://rb.gy/elbyso

For more information about the summit, please visit the website www.mvlautica.org/upstatelatino-summit-2020.html or phone Sonia Martinez at

315-864-8419.

