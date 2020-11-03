ROME, NY… The Rome Rescue Mission is asking the community for help with providing Holiday meals to those in need. The Mission needs 1,000 Turkeys this Thanksgiving.

Donations are being accepted Monday – Friday at 413 East Dominick Street 9AM – 6PM & Saturday and Sunday 9AM-2PM.

Food items needed include: 1,000 Turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, vegetables (fresh or canned), coffee, hot cocoa, creamer, sugar, milk, juice, eggs, fruit, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, pies/desserts, and gallon size freezer zip lock bags.

Monetary donations are also accepted, checks can be mailed to PO box 337, Rome NY 13440 or online at Romemission.org.

To keep everyone safe and adhere to the CDC guidelines this year we will be providing Thanksgiving meals TO GO only at The Rome Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Day from 12pm to 2pm. Please stop by 413 E Dominick Street between 12pm to 2pm to pick up a traditional Thanksgiving Meal.

Thanksgiving Meal delivery is available on Wednesday November 25th at the following locations:

Colonial 1- 11:30-11:40am

Colonial 2- 11:45-12N

Valentine Apartments 12:15-12:30

Liberty Gardens 12:45-1pm

Georgian Arms 1:15-1:30

All are welcome to stop by any of these locations to pick up a meal.

Thanksgiving Day we will be delivering Thanksgiving meals at the following locations:

Rome Towers 12N-12:15

Rome Mall 12:30-12:45

Park Drive Manor 1- 1:15

400 Block of Ann Street from 1:30-1:45

We will be closed the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 27th.

The Rome Rescue Mission is a Christian organization committed to assisting the least, the last, and the lost. Many come to their doors seeking a warm meal, a loving environment, and a hope for a brighter future.

The Rome Rescue Mission serves 200 meals per day and has an 18-bed shelter for women and children. They provide a means of hope by giving shelter to the homeless, feeding the poor, inspiring lifelong learning, and encouraging a personal relationship with God to everyone who is served.