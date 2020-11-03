By Pete Bianco

The New York State Bar Association supports forcing all New Yorkers to have the COVID vaccine injected into their bodies unless doctors exempt them.

This Saturday November 7th people will gather in Albany to ask the question, “why are lawyers making health decisions for us?”

On April 28th the NYS Bar Association stated a COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory for all New Yorkers except those whose doctors exempt them.

Organizers of Albany event say they want to show the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) that we will not submit to a mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be a dozen guest speakers including nurse Erin Olszewsk, the whistle blower from Elmhurst Hospital.

The event will take place, from 9:30 AM 2:00 PM, at Academy Park Albany, NY, 12207