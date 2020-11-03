The Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center has announced that Paul Arvantides has been appointed to the position of director. He will assume the role on November 9.

Arvantides has been a business advisor with the Mohawk Valley SBDC since 2017.

During that time, he has provided business advisement services to a variety of small businesses and entrepreneurs engaged in starting, managing, growing, or purchasing a business.

Prior to his time with the SBDC, Arvantides acted as a business manager for Northwestern Mutual, was vice president and head of U.S. Services at E4E Healthcare Services LLC in Maryland, and was the president/owner of Medical Coding Services, Inc. out of Baldwinsville. Arvantides holds a bachelor’s degree in health information administration from SUNY Institute of Technology (now SUNY Polytechnic Institute) and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hamilton College.

As director, Arvantides will oversee the Mohawk Valley SBDC, which provides free one-on-one counseling and training to support local small business enterprises.

Arvantides is succeeding previous director Roxanne Mutchler, who is retiring after eleven years with the Mohawk Valley SBDC, during which she worked in a variety of capacities, including New York SBDC government contracting coordinator and acting director.