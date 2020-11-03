Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York is in the midst of a sea of division and a national COVID surge. All around us, the COVID infection rate is going up. You see it in states all across the nation, in countries around the globe, and in contiguous states,” Governor Cuomo said. “So we should be on high alert and we should be even more diligent, because the virus spreads across state boundaries, and we’re in the party season. All I can do is warn New Yorkers and ask them to remember what worked for us: discipline and smarts. And we have to keep it up because these are dangerous times. We’re going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because it has worked, but these are dangerous times all around and we need to stay vigilant.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.50 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.48 percent. Within the focus areas, 10,503 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 368 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 85,598 test results were reported, yielding 1,265 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/31) % Positive Yesterday (11/1) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.14% 4.20% 4.25% 5.07% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.68% 2.65% 2.67% 2.53% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.68% 2.68% 2.88% 2.77% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 2.16% 1.99% 1.17% 3.54% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.33% 3.74% 4.20% 4.84% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.57% 2.38% 3.75% 2.52% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 4.25% 6.26% 2.31% 6.14% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.50% 4.36% 9.71% 5.31% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 6.10% 5.84% 5.16% 12.73% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.23% 3.20% 3.10% 3.50% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.54% 1.57% 1.51% 1.70% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.34% 1.36% 1.36% 1.48%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,151 (+26)

Patients Newly Admitted – 130

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 276 (+17)

Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-1)

Total Discharges – 79,915 (+84)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 25,838

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.0% 1.5% Central New York 1.9% 1.7% 2.2% Finger Lakes 1.9% 2.3% 2.5% Long Island 1.3% 1.4% 1.4%