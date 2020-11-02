November 8, 2020

“In the Afterwards”

Rev. Erin Dajka Holley

It is impossible to know what will have happened in the week before this service. Our service will create a space for whatever has happened, to hold emotions in sacred space, to wonder into the future, and to ground ourselves in the Love that is the root of our faith.

