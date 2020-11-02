By Pete Bianco

The Honorable Gerard Neri, Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice has signed an “order to show cause” this morning directing Governor Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Howard Zucker to appear in court on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2pm and answer for themselves in Onondaga County.

See more details about the lawsuit in this previous article detailing Cuomo’s dodging being served this lawsuit.

Just as the Monroe County order to show cause stated, in Onondaga County on this date the defendants counsel must state why an Order of Judgement pursuant to Article 78 of the Civil Practice Law and Rules granting relief as set forth in the complaint/petition should not be entered. (see Order to Show Cause below)

This means the courts are not wasting time and the lawsuit is full steam ahead seeking immediate relief.

Court Dates in response to Orders to Show Cause are as follows:

Schuyler County – Friday, November 20, 2020

Monroe County – Monday, November 23, 2020

Onondaga County – Monday, December 21, 2020

(numerous additional counties pending)

See the court order here.

The group NOISE (Normalization Of In School Education) is raising money for this cause.