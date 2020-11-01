David Guillod, a producer who has worked on films like “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde,” has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, according to a press release sent by the LAPD.

Detectives from LAPD’s special assault unit conducted a search and arrest warrant at his Sherman Oaks residence on Wednesday night. A 21-year-old woman, whose identity has been protected, reported to the LAPD on Oct. 21 that Guillod had sexually assaulted her during an “evening meeting.”

He is currently in custody at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center and is being held on $5 million bail. LAPD detectives are interested in other victims of Guillod who have yet to come forward. If you have any information, call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)-486-6910.

Guillod, 53, previously surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June. He was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim for four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

He previously ran Primary Wave Entertainment, a talent agency, until 2017 when actress Jessica Barth accused him of sexually assaulting and drugging her five years prior. Barth also reported her case to the LAPD and is one of the four victims whose cases are being investigated by Santa Barbara authorities. Guillod has also previously been accused of sexually assaulting and drugging an employee during a 2014 retreat.

Guillod was most recently the executive producer of the 2020 Netflix film “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Joe Russo. He also executive produced 2017’s “Atomic Blonde” starring Charlize Theron.

