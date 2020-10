We will be giving coats to the community on 11/4/2020 and 11/10/2020. The times will be from 10:00-11:30 and 1:00 to 2:00 it will be one coat per person. Mom’s with children – get children’s coats benefit ID cards for children needed.

The Rescue Mission is located at 293 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501

For more information visit :https://uticamission.org/