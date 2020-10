On election night, Anthony Brindisi, candidate for NY-22’s Congressional District, will be watching election results with family. Given the ongoing pandemic, Brindisi will address supporters and media virtually through his campaign Facebook page.

WHO: Anthony Brindisi

WHAT: Facebook Live Address to Media & Supporters

WHEN: Approximately 10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Anthony Brindisi For Congress Facebook Page

No RSVP required, additional requests can be sent to Luke@Brindisiforcongress.com