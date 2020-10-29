MVCC Cultural Series to show ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ with lecture by Desmond Doss Jr.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a screening of the film “Hacksaw Ridge,” which tells the story of World War II hero Desmond Doss, with both in-person and online options for attending.

The film will be shown onscreen in Schafer Theater, Wilcox Hall, at MVCC’s Utica Campus. Seating is limited. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Reserve yours at www.mvcc.edu/tickets. A Zoom lecture by Doss’ son, Desmond Doss Jr., will precede the film. The lecture will be streamed live on the Cultural Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MVCCCulturalS eries. The film portion of the event will not be streamed.

U.S. Army Corporal Desmond Doss served as a combat medic with an infantry company in World War II. He was recognized for refusing to carry a weapon because of his beliefs as a Seventh-Day Adventist. Officials say Doss saved as many as 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa, carrying them one by one to safety. President Harry S. Truman presented Doss with the Medal of Honor in 1945.

The event is sponsored by The Good News Center Flags for Heroes.

