October 26, 2020-Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon (D-I, Utica/Rome) visited Marcy Elementary’s 4th grade class, via Zoom, on October 26th to participate in their discussion on government.

In New York State, students begin exploring the historical roots of democracy in the United States in the 4th grade. This inquiry often features a visit to the Capitol building where students tour the famous halls and meet with their local Assemblymember. Due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Assemblywoman Buttenschon created a collaborative virtual tour with the State of New York that allowed students to explore the Capitol building. She also made a point to meet the students virtually, just as she would have during their visit to Albany.

“Learning from home amid the ongoing public health crisis has been a huge adjustment for our students,” said Buttenschon. “Our kids shouldn’t miss out on enjoying the beauty and history of our State Capitol simply because they can’t gather in person. I’ve set up a virtual tour to ensure this fun and valuable opportunity to learn about our state’s history and governing process can still be enjoyed from the safety of their own homes.”

In addition to the tour, Assemblywoman Buttenschon also spoke about the importance of government and discussed her responsibilities as a legislator. She also gave students a platform to ask questions and inquired about their thoughts regarding the school year and local laws.

This was the second virtual tour Buttenschon hosted for Mohawk Valley students this year, and is just one of her initiatives to keep students engaged in the legislative process during their home education. Prior to her virtual tour, Buttenschon also introduced a Virtual Bill Challenge that encouraged students to create an original bill and submit it to her office for an honorary New York State Assembly merit certificate.