Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The White House believes the U.S. cannot control this pandemic – but New York flattened the curve and we continue to control this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “The data shows that our micro-cluster strategy is working, by stopping small spreads before they become larger. The strategy relies on government being quick, competent and effective – and this is how we are going to control spread through the vaccination period. New York had the highest infection rate in the country, if not on the globe, but New Yorkers came together like no other community and were able to control the virus and flatten the curve.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.25 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.18 percent. Within the focus areas, 10,452 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 340 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 71,665 test results were reported, yielding 851 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/24) % Positive Yesterday (10/25) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.19% 4.45% 2.88% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.43% 2.14% 3.10% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.37% 2.93% 2.21% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 2.11% 2.55% 2.02% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.08% 2.78% 8.53% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.58% 1.21% 1.54% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 6.65% 3.81% 7.77% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.42% 6.02% 2.94% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 7.96% 12.04% 9.85% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.26% 3.18% 3.25% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.34% 1.35% 1.45% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.09% 1.06% 1.18%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,059 (+44)

Patients Newly Admitted – 116

Hospital Counties – 44

Number ICU – 237 (+10)

Number ICU with Intubation – 118 (+0)

Total Discharges – 79,162 (+70)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 25,742

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 1.5% Central New York 0.7% 1.2% 1.4% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.7% 2.3%