This year’s Annual Auction to support the community programs of the Neighborhood Center will be a three-day virtual event. The Auction has been conducted in person the past 17 years, but due to COVID restrictions and limitations this year’s event will be virtual. From Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22 people will be able to place their bids on dozens of gift baskets for which the Neighborhood Center Annual Auction is renowned. Some themes for the gift baskets will be Adult Beverages, Holiday Décor, Family Activities, a Lucky Lottery Basket and Gift Cards for local businesses.

This year, pre-registration will enter you into a drawing for a door prize and also enable participants to watch their bids in the virtual world by receiving a text should someone outbid them allowing a new bid to be placed.

Annual Auction Corporate Sponsorships are available to support the Neighborhood Center by visiting the website.

Make sure you follow The Neighborhood Center on Facebook for event updates and the auction link will be provided on the event page to pre-register.

The Neighborhood Center is a comprehensive Human Services Agency in Central New York. All Services are based on a philosophy of empowerment – helping people to help themselves. The mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and families through cooperative opportunities, resources, and advocacy which embrace diversity, promote empowerment, and foster responsible citizenship. For more information about The Neighborhood Center and its services go to www.neighborhoodctr.org