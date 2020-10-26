Mohawk Valley Community College will host a Virtual Fall Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, giving prospective students an opportunity to learn how MVCC can help them achieve their educational and career goals — all from the comfort and safety of home.

Open House be held online in a format that allows visitors to drop in to sessions any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The virtual event will include many features of traditional Open House, including:

* An Admissions presentation focusing on the application process, the variety of academic offerings for degrees and certificates, and general college overview.

* Financial Aid webinars with Q&A sessions.

* An Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) information session followed by Q&A.

* A Residence Life presentation showcasing MVCC’s on-campus living options.

* Academic School breakout sessions for prospective students to meet and talk with faculty in their chosen areas of study.

* A Student Life Session featuring student activities, clubs and organizations, campus life, and more.

To reserve your spot, visit www.mvcc.edu/openhouse<http:// www.mvcc.edu/openhouse>.

MVCC is accepting students for the upcoming spring semester, which begins on Jan. 20, as well as for next fall. To apply, visit www.mvcc.edu/apply<http://www. mvcc.edu/apply>.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.