“The experts told us we would see infection rates increase through the fall, and we’ve seen that as cases rise again across the nation. In New York, we are attacking micro-clusters where we see them, and that will be our strategy through this season as we see micro-clusters come and go,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is thanks to the New Yorkers who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. Protecting that progress is going to depend on all of us keeping up that good work to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant – and stay New York Tough.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.31 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 0.98 percent. Within the focus areas, 18,563 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 428 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 122,945 test results were reported, yielding 1,209 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11 – 10/17 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (10/21)% Positive Yesterday (10/22)% Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.57% 4.61% 2.51% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.39% 2.05% 1.90% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.71% 2.58% 2.22% 1.9% 1.62% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.88% 2.08% 1.97% 1.78% 1.37% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.73% 2.02% 2.17% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 3.10% 5.32% 1.62% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.30% 9.23% 5.34% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.65% 5.11% 4.79% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.13% 9.13% 5.70% All focus area (red, orange, yellow) statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.21% 3.16% 2.31% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.23% 1.20% 1.15% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 0.96% 0.96% 0.98%

The Governor also noted that localized areas that are seeing outbreaks are also seeing hospital admission increases, and remain the main driver of new hospital admissions for the state. Nearly 50 percent of all new daily hospital admissions in New York State over the past 14 days have been from Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange, and counties along the Pennsylvania border where we have “micro-cluster” focus zone areas.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,023 (+37)

Patients Newly Admitted – 149

Hospital Counties – 46

Number ICU – 223 (+14)

Number ICU with Intubation – 109 (+3)

Total Discharges – 78,854 (+101)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 25,705

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Central New York 1.9% 1.0% 1.1% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.4% 1.7% Long Island 1.6% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 1.5% 1.5% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.6% 1.0%