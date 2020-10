He’s here!! I couldn’t be happier to introduce you to Levi, born Saturday, September 26, 2020. He came into the world as sweet as can be, “vigorous” as the nurse described him, weighing 8 lb 4.6 oz, and we’re just so in love with him it’s insane. We’re tired, YES, but I’m doing really well, Daniel’s smitten, and James is already embracing big brotherhood and pushing him in the stroller every day.

I’m working on his birth story and can’t wait to share more soon.

Share:



Source