Mohawk Valley Community College was one of 20 institutions across the country to receive a $1.1 million Job Corps grant through the U.S. Department of Labor, allowing the College to offer free tech and trade training to 80 students over the course of two years beginning this January.

Through the MVCC’s Job Corps Scholars program, students will receive career technical training and individualized personal and employment counseling. Students can choose from MVCC’s Mechatronics, Carpentry/Masonry, and Welding programs, each taking eight months to complete. Students who complete the program and hold a high school diploma or its equivalent will earn the associated Certificate from the College and also will be guaranteed a job interview with Cree Wolfspeed in Marcy and Briggs and Stratton in Sherrill.

To be eligible, students must be ages 17 to 24; a current resident of the City of Utica; a first-time college enrollee; and a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of a U.S. territory.

For more information or to apply, contact Monalisa Htun, Job Corps Scholars Program Coordinator, at 315-334-7761 or mhtun@mvcc.edu.

