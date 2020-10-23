Clinton, NY – The Hamilton College Department of Music presents a virtual concert with pianist Sar-Shalom Strong on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 pm. The pre-recorded concert will include a live Q and A session with Strong after the recital.

The program will be mainly comprised of shorter compositions by Bach, Schubert, Rachmaninoff, Faure, and Debussy, as well as Beethoven’s famous Sonata in C minor, known as “Pathetique.” Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” and Liszt’s “Ave Maria” will also be featured. All selections were picked for their ease of listening, beautiful melodic lines, and generally optimistic character.

A Utica native, Strong performs extensively as both a soloist and a collaborative musician, averaging around 30 concerts per year. He is core pianist for The Society for New Music and has premiered many new compositions in that capacity, some of which are available on Innova Records. In addition to performing, he is active as an adjudicator for festivals and competitions, and also as a vocal coach. He holds degrees from Knox College and Syracuse University and joined the Hamilton College faculty in 2001.

This concert is free, but advance registration is required. To register visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts. Call (315) 859-4350 or email mreiserm@hamilton.edu for more information.